Arunachal to get eco-cultural tourism boost

Updated on: 28 May,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Itanagar
Eco-cultural tourism is a concept where both ecological and cultural aspects of a landscape are combined for attracting tourists.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched a project at a village in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh for promoting eco-cultural tourism. Eco-cultural tourism is a concept where both ecological and cultural aspects of a landscape are combined for attracting tourists.


The project was launched at Kabu village by NABARD general manager Partho Saha, a communique said on Saturday. Saha said that the huge potential of the state for eco-cultural tourism would provide an ideal getaway for city people who look for avenues to relax among pristine nature. 


The other components of the project are preserving, promoting and propagating the unique culture of the Galo community, the NABARD official said.


