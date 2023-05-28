Eco-cultural tourism is a concept where both ecological and cultural aspects of a landscape are combined for attracting tourists.

Representation pic/iStock

Listen to this article Arunachal to get eco-cultural tourism boost x 00:00

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched a project at a village in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh for promoting eco-cultural tourism. Eco-cultural tourism is a concept where both ecological and cultural aspects of a landscape are combined for attracting tourists.

The project was launched at Kabu village by NABARD general manager Partho Saha, a communique said on Saturday. Saha said that the huge potential of the state for eco-cultural tourism would provide an ideal getaway for city people who look for avenues to relax among pristine nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other components of the project are preserving, promoting and propagating the unique culture of the Galo community, the NABARD official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever