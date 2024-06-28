Booker Prize winner recognised for fearless advocacy and literary prowess

Arundhati Roy

Listen to this article Arundhati Roy honoured with PEN Pinter Prize x 00:00

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy, currently facing the threat of prosecution over historic comments on Kashmir 14 years ago, was on Thursday honoured with the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her unflinching and unswerving writings.

The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, defends freedom of expression and celebrates literature in memory of Nobel-Laureate playwright Harold Pinter. Roy expressed her delight at being named this year’s winner amid an incomprehensible turn the world is taking.

“I am delighted to accept the PEN Pinter prize. I wish Harold Pinter were with us today to write about the almost incomprehensible turn the world is taking. Since he isn’t, some of us must do our utmost to try to fill his shoes,” said 62-year-old Roy.

The renowned author, who won the Booker Prize for her debut novel ‘The God of Small Things’, was chosen by this year’s judges, Chair of English PEN Ruth Borthwick; actor and activist Khalid Abdalla; and writer and musician Roger Robinson. She will receive the award at a ceremony co-hosted by the British Library on October 10, where she will also deliver an address.

