AAP national convener claimed he had got calls saying that people “linked to a rival party” were offering Rs 3,000 to voters in slum clusters across Delhi

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Arvind Kejriwal alleges conspiracy to disenfranchise slum dwellers

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged a “big conspiracy” to disenfranchise slum dwellers and economically weaker sections ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

In a video message, Kejriwal claimed that he had received multiple calls from residents of servant quarters, dhobi ghats, and slum clusters, reporting that individuals “linked to a rival party” offering R3,000 to voters. He said, these individuals were allegedly misleading people by saying that the Election Commission would facilitate voting from home while applying indelible ink on their fingers, effectively barring them from casting their votes on polling day.

“Calls are coming from servant quarters, dhobi ghat, everywhere. People from their party are going door-to-door, saying take R3,000 and the Election Commission will come to your house to get your vote cast. You get inked on your finger in return. Hearing this gave me goosebumps. This is a big conspiracy against you people,” Kejriwal said.

He also warned voters about the legal consequences of participating in such activities, even unknowingly.

“If by mistake you get inked in exchange for money or cast a fake vote on their instructions, they will take action against you, and you could be arrested. People have gone to jail for 8-10 years for such offences under fraud cases,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader urged people not to fall into this “trap”, cautioning that media surveillance in many areas on the night before the election could expose such fraudulent practices, leading to arrests.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of hooliganism

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused BJP of resorting to “hooliganism” as the Delhi Assembly elections near. Kejriwal claimed that AAP is heading towards a “decisive win” in the February 5 polls, which has left BJP leaders “baffled and desperate”. Kejriwal announced the launch of a social media campaign ‘AmitShahKiGoondagardi’ on X. He urged people to share their experiences.

‘PM’s Delhi campaign exposes BJP’s uncertainty’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the BJP on Sunday, saying PM Narendra Modi’s poll campaign indicates the party’s uncertainty about winning the assembly elections. “The fact that the PM himself has to campaign in Delhi shows that the BJP is nowhere close to the perspective they are building that they will win the Delhi elections...,” she said.

Delhi HC to hear BJP leader’s plea against CM Atishi

The Delhi HC will hear a BJP leader’s plea challenging an order dismissing his defamation case against CM Atishi, on Monday. Justice Vikas Mahajan is scheduled to hear the matter. Seeking the order to be quashed, the plea said there were various “legal infirmities” in it.

