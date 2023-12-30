Arvind Kejriwal returns to Delhi after 10-day Vipassana session in Punjab

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 December,2023 02:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The AAP leader faces a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to appear for questioning on January 3 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he has returned to the city after completing his 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district and will now start serving people again.


The AAP leader faces a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to appear for questioning on January 3 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.


Kejriwal arrived at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC) located at Anandgarh, around 11 kilometres from Hoshiarpur, on December 20.


"Returned today after 10 days of Vipassana meditation. This sadhana gives immense peace. From today onwards, we will again start serving the public with new energy. Good luck to all," he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Before he departed from the meditation centre, Kejriwal was honoured by Gautam Lal, trustee of the DDVC, who also presented him with a set of books. It was for the first time that the AAP national convener practised Vipassana in Punjab. In the past, he visited Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot and Bengaluru for this.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation method for self-transformation through self-observation, focusing on the profound interconnection between the mind and body.

During the meditation retreat, Kejriwal had to adhere to the centre's regulations, which include abstaining from the use of mobile phones, internet, television and newspapers. The stringent daily routine began at 4 am and concluded at 9:30 pm. The meals consist of simple food, with no meal permitted after midday, a spokesperson of the DDVC said. 

