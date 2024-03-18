Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to DJB
<< Back to Elections 2024

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to DJB

Updated on: 18 March,2024 10:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to DJB

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article
Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to DJB
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the ED summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Kejriwal.


The ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Monday 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convenor, has been summoned.


He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi arvind kejriwal india India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK