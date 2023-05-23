Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata discuss ordinance on administrative services

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Updated on: 23 May,2023 10:22 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to drum up opposition support over his government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

File Photo

Listen to this article
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to drum up opposition support over his government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.



Kejriwal is scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon, following which he will visit the state secretariat Nabanna to meet the Trinamool Congress chief.


Also read: AAP Chief Kejriwal to meet Uddhav, Pawar in Mumbai in bid to forge Opposition unity

"They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year's general elections," a senior TMC leader said.

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.

The AAP chief may also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india India news west bengal arvind kejriwal new delhi mamata banerjee

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK