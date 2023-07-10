Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > As Foxconn withdraws Vedanta says other partners lined for chip plant

As Foxconn withdraws, Vedanta says other partners lined for chip plant

Updated on: 10 July,2023 10:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Vedanta said that it has redoubled efforts to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for semiconductors and affirmed that India remains pivotal in repositioning global semiconductor supply chains

As Foxconn withdraws, Vedanta says other partners lined for chip plant

Workers assemble electronic components at a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China, in 2010. Representation pic

Listen to this article
As Foxconn withdraws, Vedanta says other partners lined for chip plant
x
00:00

After the withdrawal of Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer Foxconn from its chip joint venture, Vedanta on Monday asserted that it is fully committed to its semiconductor project and has lined up other partners to set up India's first foundry.


Vedanta said that it has redoubled efforts to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for semiconductors and affirmed that India remains pivotal in repositioning global semiconductor supply chains.


"Vedanta reiterates that it is fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India's first foundry. We will continue to grow our Semiconductor team, and we have the license for production-grade technology for 40 nm from a prominent Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)," Vedanta said in a statement.


The company had announced plans to set up its chip plant in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

However, its JV partner Foxconn has announced to pull out of the project.

"We will shortly acquire a licence for production-grade 28 nm as well. Vedanta has redoubled its efforts to fulfil the prime minister's vision for semiconductors and India remains pivotal in repositioning global semiconductor supply chains," the statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
PM Modi narendra modi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK