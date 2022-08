As Vice-Prez, Dhankhar will prove to be ideal guardian of Constitution: Amit Shah

The home minister thanked other political parties and allies of the NDA, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and members of Parliament for supporting Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar. Pic/Official Twitter account

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on his election as Vice President and said he will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution while holding the post besides functioning as chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Shah said Dhankhar has been constantly connected with the people in his long public life, his understanding of the basic issues and his experience will benefit the Upper House.

"It is a matter of joy for the nation that a farmer's son, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been elected as the Vice President of India.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul congratulate Dhankhar on winning VP election

"As Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution, I congratulate him on this victory," he said in a message.

The home minister thanked other political parties and allies of the NDA, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and members of Parliament for supporting Dhankhar.

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on Saturday as he defeated joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Dhankhar, a former governor of West Bengal, secured 528 votes while 80-year-old Alva got 182.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.