Assam: 12-hr bandh called over ST status demand

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Dibrugarh
Agencies |

Tyres were burnt on roads blockaded by the bandh supporters in various places in the two Upper Assam districts

Assam: 12-hr bandh called over ST status demand

The bandh was called by the Students’ Union. PIC/X@kalantri_rishu

Assam: 12-hr bandh called over ST status demand
A 12-hour bandh in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts called by Moran and Motok organisations demanding ST status for the two communities has brought life to a standstill on Monday, with all business establishments, offices and other institutions remaining closed.


Thousands of agitators blocked the main roads in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia towns and stopped vehicular movement along the national highways despite the district administrations promulgating prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in entire districts.


Protesters came out in large numbers to impose the 12-hour bandh from 5 am called by All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) and All Assam Motok Yuva Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS) defying district administrations’ orders issued on Sunday night, prohibiting any forceful bandh call, road blockage, picketing, burning of tyres and carrying of inflammable items. Tyres were burnt on roads blockaded by the bandh supporters in various places in the two Upper Assam districts.


assam national news india India news

