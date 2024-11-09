Majuli is preparing for one of its most celebrated annual events, the Raas Mahotsav, which will be held from November 15 to 17

Glimpse from a Raas Mahotsav performance (File Pic: X/Majuli Zila Prashasan)

Majuli, India’s biggest district island situated amidst the Brahmaputra river in Assam and the land of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), is preparing for one of its most celebrated annual events, the Raas Mahotsav, which will be held from November 15 to 17. This festival, which is centred around the divine life of Lord Krishna, has been celebrated for over 150 years, making it a deeply rooted tradition in the cultural heritage of Assam.

About Raas in Majuli

This year, the historic Dakhinpat Satra will mark 185 years of celebrating Raas. Nani Gopal Deba Goshwami, Satradhikar, Dakhinpat Satra, told ANI, "As soon as we hear the word "Raas," we automatically visualise Lord Krishna dancing with the Gopis. The Raas originated in Goloka and later came to Vrindavan. Later, through the play "Keli Gopal," Mahapurush Srimanta Shankar Deva introduced the Raas into the Neo-Vaishnavite religion. Dakhinpat Satra's 10th Satradhikar, Vasudev Prabhu, included a play depicting the life of Lord Krishna from his birth to the death of Arishtasura. This tradition has continued, and we have now reached 185 years.”



He informed that the play is divided into three chapters. "It begins with Sri Krishna's birth, then shows Krishna in Vrindavan, and finally depicts Krishna's Leela with the Gopis, ending with the death of Arishtasura. The performance takes 10 hours to complete. Raas Puja is central to Dakhinpat Satra. We take Mahaprabhu out on a "Dola" and place him in an imaginary Vrindavan. The drama is performed the following night, accompanied by simultaneous rituals."



On the third day, Indra Abhishek is performed with dance, with performers characterised as apsaras. "The actors are from our Vaishnavite monasteries, and Vaishnavite monks also participate in the play. We conduct this Puja with the utmost purity and devotion, expecting more than 10,000 people to attend. Not a single word of our drama has changed; it is performed exactly as it was 185 years ago. However, there have been some exterior changes, such as electric lights now replacing menthol lamps."

Local practices

Locally created masks representing various mythological figures are one of the major features of the festival. Samuguri Satra's famed mask artists, who craft detailed masks for Raas performances, are hard at work, bringing to life characters from the epic tales. The tradition of mask-making in Majuli has evolved to also include commercial purposes, allowing these artists to support their craft beyond the festival.



Mask artist Padmashree Hemachandra Goshwami told ANI, "Raas is a very important festival in Majuli. Masks play a significant role in Raas, bringing characters like King Kansa, demon courtiers, Asuras, animals, and other demon characters to life in the Raas Leela performances. Certain characters, like Aghashoor, Bokashoor, Dhenukashoor, and Kalia Naag, cannot be portrayed with a human face, making these masks essential to the festival. We expect a large number of visitors this year."



He further said that during Raas, everything is performed from singing to dancing. "Raas has two main parts: one depicting Lord Krishna in Vrindavan and the other focusing on Lord Krishna with the Gopis. Masks are crucial for both parts, and our schedule has become very busy as the festival approaches. The masks worn for demon and rakshasa characters are priced around 3,500 rupees, while masks for animals or birds, like Bokashoor and Aghashoor, are more expensive, ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 rupees. There are two main types of masks used: face masks and beak masks," he added.

Tourism and security measures

Majuli's Raas Mahotsav is expected to attract approximately 50,000 domestic and international tourists, with the district administration preparing for a substantial increase in visitors that will nearly double the island's usual population of 200,000. In response, security measures have been heightened, with additional forces being deployed from outside Majuli to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the festival activities.



Deputy Commissioner, Majuli Ratul Chandra Pathak informed, "We are making thorough preparations for the upcoming Raas Festival, which will take place on November 15th, 16th, and 17th. Every year, we welcome a large number of tourists, both foreign and domestic, and this year we expect around 50,000 visitors from outside. This time, Raas and Paal Nam will coincide, adding to the festival's significance."



He said that comprehensive security measures have been arranged across all major entry points, including Nimati Ghat, Kamala Bari Ghat and Afalamukh Ghat, which are key locations for tourist arrivals.



"Within Majuli, we are also putting in place all necessary arrangements, especially for toilets and other facilities, to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors. A total of 65 Satras are preparing for Raas this year in Majuli. With Majuli's population of around 200,000, each of the 65 Raas centres will have approximately 300 to 400 people actively participating in the festivities. Additionally, security forces from outside Majuli are being deployed to support local arrangements and ensure safety throughout the event," he added.

About Majuli

The river island of Majuli, located approximately 2.5 km away from mainland Assam, constitutes the largest mid river delta system in the world. The nearest airport and railway station are at Jorhat. One can take a ferry from there to reach the island. Majuli is the abode of Assamese neo-Vaishnavite culture and home to many tribes and famous cultural festivals like Raas Mahotsav, Falgu Utsav, Porag Utsav, Paal Naam festival, Ali Ai Ligang festival, etc.

(With inputs from ANI)

