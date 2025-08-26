Sarma stated that the order will remain in force at night in Dhubri during Durga Puja to prevent communal unrest. The order, first imposed on June 13, comes after disturbances in the district. Over 150 people have been arrested since then, as the state government vows to protect minorities

Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended the 'shoot-at-sight orders' at night in Dhubri, stating that the area remains a place where communal disturbances are likely to happen, news agency PTI reported. The orders were first issued on June 13 and have been in place since then.

The order from the Assam CM comes after communal disturbances in the district which caused massive chaos around the region. The CM believes that communal disturbance in the district might continue during Durga Puja.

Sarma further stated that “people of Sanatan Dharma are in a minority in Dhubri, and their protection from fundamentalists is a priority of the government".

“'The shoot-at-sight orders have not been withdrawn and will continue," he said, adding that his regime aims to normalise the situation around the region by using all the resources.

“There is no unrest in Dhubri or incidents of violence, but the shoot-at-sight orders will continue during Durga Puja," Sarma further added.

Durga Puja, which is one of the most prominent festivals in India, will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2.

“Anyone attempting to create unrest in Dhubri will face severe consequences," the Assam CM warned.

Sarma had visited Dhubri on June 13 and announced that the shoot-at-sight orders would be in force at night in the district, which borders Bangladesh. He had stated that a communal group is trying to create disturbances, which the government will not tolerate.

He had again visited the district 10 days later and said that over 150 anti-socials, including 11 from outside the state who had cases pending against them, have been arrested since June 13.

The day after Bakrid, a cow's skull was found in front of the Hanuman Temple in the district headquarters, following which members of both Hindu and Muslim communities appealed for peace and harmony.

The next day, however, a cow's head was again kept in front of the temple, while incidents of stone throwing were reported.

Earlier, on June 8, Sarma had said that a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during the Bakrid festival and parts of the meat were thrown at multiple locations across Assam.

Sarma asserted that the state government was fully committed to ensuring enforcement of law and order in the state and defeating all communal forces.

(With inputs from PTI)