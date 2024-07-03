Assam flood death toll stands at 38 as three drown in last 24 hours

The administration has set up 489 relief camps and distribution centres in flood-hit districts where nearly 2.87 lakh people are taking shelter

A villager carries bamboo through a flood-affected area after heavy rains in Nagaon district of Assam state. Pic/AFP

Flood in Assam has so far claimed 38 lives as 3 people died after drowning in flood waters in the last 24 hours. According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on July 2, two people died in Tinsukia district while one died in Dhemaji district and the total death toll has mounted to 38. The flood situation in the state on Tuesday has turned more critical as over 11.34 lakh people in 28 districts have been affected.

The affected districts are Kamrup, Tamulpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Udalguri, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Hojai, Darrang, Charaideo, Nalbari, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Dhemaji, Majuli, Tinsukia, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Cachar, Kamrup (M). A total of 165319 people have affected alone in Lakhimpur district followed by 147143 people in Darrang district, 106480 people in Golaghat district, 101888 people in Dhemaji district, 74848 in Tinsukia, 73074 in Biswanath, 69567 in Cachar, 66167 in Majuli, 65061 in Sonitpur, 48452 people in Morigaon district. The flood waters have submerged 42476.18 hectares of crop area. 2208 villages under 84 revenue circles were affected in the second wave of flood.

The water level of the Brahmaputra River has been flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri while the Subansiri River has been flowing above the danger level mark at Badatighat, Burhidihing River at Chenimari Khowang, Dikhou river at Sivasagar, Disang river at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri (S) river at Numaligarh, Jia-Bharali river at Nt Road Crossing, Puthimari river at Nh Road Crossing, Kopili river at Kampur, Beki river at Road Bridge, Kushiyara river at Karimganj, Barak river at BP Ghat, Dhaleswari river at Gharmura.

The administration has set up 489 relief camps and distribution centres in flood-hit districts where nearly 2.87 lakh people are taking shelter. Many flood-affected people have been taking shelter in safer places, high lands, school buildings, roads, and bridges after the flood waters entered into their houses. Rescue teams of local administration, Army, Paramilitary forces, SDRF, and Circle Office are engaged in rescue operations in many places and on Tuesday rescued nearly 2900 people from different flood-affected areas.

The administration on Tuesday distributed 10754.98 quintals of rice, 1958.89 quintals of dal, 554.91 quintals of salt, and 23061.44 litres of mustard oil among the flood-affected people and also provided cattle feed. The ASDMA flood report stated that 832099 animals were also affected by the deluge. On Tuesday, flood waters damaged 74 roads, 6 bridges, and 14 embankments, and breached 5 embankments.

