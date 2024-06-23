Assam still reeling from flood

The number of affected people had decreased marginally from 4.09 lakh on Thursday, though the number of flood-hit districts remained the same.

A woman walks through a flooded road in Changchaki village, Nagaon

More than 3.9 lakh people continued to reel under floodwater in Assam as the overall situation remained grim, officials said on Saturday. Even though there was a marginal improvement, with receding rainfall bringing respite in some parts of the state, 19 districts remained affected, they said. According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the death toll in this year’s flood, landslides, and storm has reached 39, with one person still missing.

The number of affected population is currently at 2,63,452 in 12 districts including Barpeta, Kamrup, Bajali, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, Udalguri, Karimganj, and Cachar. The number of affected people had decreased marginally from 4.09 lakh on Thursday, though the number of flood-hit districts remained the same.

Karimganj has been the worst-affected district with over 2.40 lakh people hit. Among the major rivers flowing over the danger level were Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat, and Kushiyara in Karimganj, as per reports on Friday evening.

More than 100 relief camps, sheltering over 15,000 people, have been opened, while another 125 relief distribution centres are also functional. Houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, embankments, and other infrastructure have been affected or damaged in different districts, the officials added.

