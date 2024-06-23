Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Assam still reeling from flood

Assam still reeling from flood

Updated on: 23 June,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Guwahati
Agencies |

Top

The number of affected people had decreased marginally from 4.09 lakh on Thursday, though the number of flood-hit districts remained the same.

Assam still reeling from flood

A woman walks through a flooded road in Changchaki village, Nagaon

Listen to this article
Assam still reeling from flood
x
00:00

More than 3.9 lakh people continued to reel under floodwater in Assam as the overall situation remained grim, officials said on Saturday. Even though there was a marginal improvement, with receding rainfall bringing respite in some parts of the state, 19 districts remained affected, they said. According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the death toll in this year’s flood, landslides, and storm has reached 39, with one person still missing. 


The number of affected population is currently at 2,63,452 in 12 districts including Barpeta, Kamrup, Bajali, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, Udalguri, Karimganj, and Cachar. The number of affected people had decreased marginally from 4.09 lakh on Thursday, though the number of flood-hit districts remained the same.


Karimganj has been the worst-affected district with over 2.40 lakh people hit. Among the major rivers flowing over the danger level were Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat, and Kushiyara in Karimganj, as per reports on Friday evening.


More than 100 relief camps, sheltering over 15,000 people, have been opened, while another 125 relief distribution centres are also functional. Houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, embankments, and other infrastructure have been affected or damaged in different districts, the officials added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news guwahati assam Assam Floods

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK