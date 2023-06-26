Assam flood: Over 4 lakh people hit

So far, three people have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said

The rain also created havoc in other parts of the country such as here at Panchkula where locals rescued a woman from a car drifting in waters of Ghaggar river on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The flood condition in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started to recede, an official said.

So far, three people have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.

According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts. The water levels have begun to recede in some areas, the official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured him of all possible help to deal with the flood situation. “Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance,” Shah tweeted.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations, and adequate forces are on standby, he added.

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Hamirpur districts and heavy rain in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu Sunday killed two people, damaged crops, homes, vehicles, and washed away livestock. Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mandi district and heavy rain was witnessed in parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, Mumbai same day after yrs

The monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, the Met office said. The Safdarjung Observatory, logged 48.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. In Mumbai, the Colaba Observatory recorded 86 mm rainfall in the same 24-hours.

4,07,700

No. of people affected by the flood in Assam

