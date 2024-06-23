Assam: Magisterial probe ordered into Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary shooting

The two were shot dead by forest officials near Rowmari Beel in the early hours on Saturday

Representational Pic/File

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the death of two persons in firing by forest guards at Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in Assam's Nagaon district, an official order said.

An order issued by the district commissioner entrusted Sudeep Nath, additional district magistrate, Nagaon, to conduct a “detail inquiry into the matter as per NHRC guidelines to find out the actual facts and circumstance leading to death of the aforesaid persons”.

Nath has been asked to complete the probe and submit the report within 10 days.

"All concerned will render necessary assistance to the enquiry officer for the purpose and provide his access to all records related to the incident," it said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Saturday directed the chief secretary to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

Police had earlier said the deceased, who were brothers, entered the wildlife sanctuary for “illegal fishing” at Rowmari Beel.

They purportedly attempted to flee when forest guards spotted them, leading the latter to fire.

