Assam: Massive fire at clothes shop in Sivasagar

Assam: Massive fire at clothes shop in Sivasagar

Updated on: 30 May,2023 09:31 AM IST  |  Sivasagar
ANI |

The fire broke out at a clothes store in Sivasagar market area

Representative image/iStock

Properties worth several lahks of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Assam's Sivasagar district early Tuesday morning.


The fire broke out at a clothes store in Sivasagar market area.


Following the incident, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and engaged in work to bring the situation under control.


"There is no report of any casualty in the incident," said police officials.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

