Assam: Police constable shot dead by colleague in Charaideo

Updated on: 06 December,2022 06:13 PM IST  |  Guwahati
Constable Deepak Kakoti had just come to Sonari police station for his morning shift, when an argument broke out between him and his colleague, Gokul Basumatary, and he took out his service revolver and opened fire, the police officer said

Representational Pic


A police constable was shot dead allegedly by his colleague in Assam's Charaideo district on Tuesday morning following an altercation between them, an officer said.


Constable Deepak Kakoti had just come to Sonari police station for his morning shift, when an argument broke out between him and his colleague, Gokul Basumatary, and he took out his service revolver and opened fire, the police officer said.



Basumatary, who got hit, was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Kakoti later surrendered before senior police officers, and was subjected to a medical test to ascertain whether he was drunk or not, the officer added.

