
Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore, 4 arrested in Puwamara

Updated on: 28 August,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Guwahati
ANI |

On August 26, based on credible information, the Cachar police intercepted a vehicle in Lakhipur carrying 416 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 2.8 crore, leading to the arrest of one person

Pic/X

Sribhumi police seized 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 crore at Puwamara, leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "In a major crackdown, @sribhumipolice seized 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs5 crore at Puwamara, arresting four drug peddlers." Earlier, the Karbi Anglong police seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile, arresting two peddlers.




Sarma said in a separate X post, "Big party, bigger flop. Rs11 crore worth of drugs seized! @karbianglongpol seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile and arrested two peddlers. @assampolice stands firm on its mission of #AssamAgainstDrugs. We will break the backbone of the drugs cartel in Assam."

On August 26, based on credible information, the Cachar police intercepted a vehicle in Lakhipur carrying 416 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 2.8 crore, leading to the arrest of one person.

Sarma wrote, "Cracking the whip on drugs. Based on credible sources, @cacharpolice launched an anti-narcotics operation in Lakhipur and intercepted a vehicle carrying 416 gms of heroin valued at Rs 2.8 crore. One person has been apprehended. Kudos @assampolice! #AssamAgainstDrugs."

