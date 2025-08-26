Breaking News
Mumbai court awards five-year jail term to man held in 2023 drugs case

Updated on: 26 August,2025 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to Nagpada police in Mumbai, the accused was arrested in 2023 after being found in possession of 1.4 kg of ganja during a raid conducted by Inspector Azharuddin Shaikh and his team

Mumbai court awards five-year jail term to man held in 2023 drugs case

Rehan Rais Qureshi alias Bappa was arrested in 2023. Pic/Special Arrangement by Samiullah Khan

Mumbai court awards five-year jail term to man held in 2023 drugs case
The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai has sentenced a habitual offender, Rehan Rais Qureshi alias Bappa, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in a drugs case, police said.

According to Nagpada police, Qureshi was arrested in 2023 after being found in possession of 1.4 kg of ganja during a raid conducted by Police-Sub Inspector (PSI) Azharuddin Shaikh and his team.



A case was registered under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, 1985, an official said.


Police said that a chargesheet was filed within the stipulated time under the guidance of senior officers, and bail applications filed by the accused were successfully opposed in both the Sessions Court and the Bombay High Court.

After trial, Special NDPS Judge S.M. Buke of the 43rd Sessions Court, Mumbai, on Tuesday convicted Qureshi and pronounced the sentence.

Officials added that the accused already has as many as 19 prior criminal cases registered against him, cementing his reputation as a repeat offender.

The conviction was secured through the coordinated efforts of Public Prosecutors Rajput and Shankar Erande, PSI Ghanshyam Patil, Investigating Officer PSI Azharuddin Shaikh, PSI Ghag, and court staff Damini Dabhade and Shrikant Gaikwad.

