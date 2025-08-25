According to the police, a seizure of a total of 115 kg of ganja worth Rs 28.75 lakh, along with vehicles, mobile phones, and other equipment used in the smuggling operation

A team was formed which set up surveillance near Ambivli railway station, where they caught three accused transporting ganja in vehicles

In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Kalyan Police in Maharashtra busted an inter-state ganja (cannabis) trafficking racket and arrested 13 accused, police said.

According to the police, a seizure of a total of 115 kg of ganja worth Rs 28.75 lakh, along with vehicles, mobile phones, and other equipment used in the smuggling operation. The total seizure is valued at Rs 70.03 lakh.

The police said that on August 2, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kalyan Police received specific intelligence about ganja being smuggled through Kalyan and neighbouring areas. Acting swiftly, a team was formed which set up surveillance near Ambivli railway station, where they caught three accused transporting ganja in vehicles.

This led to a wider investigation and multiple raids, resulting in the arrest of 13 people connected to the racket.

The accused were found transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh into Maharashtra for distribution across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Police recovered 115 kg of ganja, two motorbikes, two autorickshaws, a Bullet motorcycle, weighing machines, packing materials, and Rs 28.75 lakh worth of narcotics, police said.

The arrested accused are identified as Babur Usman Shaikh (27), Hanan Shaikh (29), Sunil Mohan Rathod (25), Azad Abdul Sheikh (55), Reshma Allauddin Sheikh (44), Shubham alias Sonya Sharad Bhandari (26), Sonu Habib Syed (24), Asif Ahmed Abdul Sheikh (25), Prathamesh Haridas Nalvade (23), Ritesh Pandurang Gaikwad (21), Ambadas Navnath Khamkar (25), Akash Balu Bhitade (28), and Yogesh Dattatraya Jodh (34).

Police officials confirmed that six of these accused have a criminal history. The action was carried out under the supervision of DCP Zone 3, Atul Zende. The operation involved a large police team from local police stations, the Anti-Narcotics Cell, and the Thane Crime Branch.

Police said the accused were part of a well-organised interstate syndicate that regularly smuggled ganja into Maharashtra. Further investigations are underway.