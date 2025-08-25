Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BEST bus crashes into iron fence at curry road in Mumbai no one injured

BEST bus crashes into iron fence at curry road in Mumbai, no one injured

Updated on: 25 August,2025 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

According to the BEST Command and Control Centre, a minor accident was reported on Monday near Vanvighnaharta Tower in Curry Road area. The incident occurred at around 6:20 am when a bus operating on route number 201 accidentally hit a road divider

BEST bus crashes into iron fence at curry road in Mumbai, no one injured

No passengers or staff were injured in the accident, the BEST said. Pic/Videograb (Special Arrangement by Rajendra B. Aklekar)

Listen to this article
BEST bus crashes into iron fence at curry road in Mumbai, no one injured
x
00:00

A BEST bus on Monday morning crashed into an iron fence installed on the road divider at Curry Road in Mumbai, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

A BEST bus on Monday morning crashed into an iron fence installed on the road divider at Curry Road in Mumbai, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to the BEST Command and Control Centre, a minor accident was reported on Monday near Vanvighnaharta Tower in Curry Road area. The incident occurred at around 6:20 am when a bus operating on route number 201 accidentally hit a road divider.



It said that the bus belonged to the BEST's Santacruz Depot (Mateshwari) and it was travelling from Santacruz Depot towards Prabhodhan Thackeray Udyan Bus Stop in Sewri. However, the bus driver mistakenly took a different route via Lower Parel and Curry Road.


At the time of the incident, the bus driver failed to notice an iron fence placed on the road divider. As a result, the front portion of the bus was damaged when it collided with the divider.

"No passengers or staff were injured in the accident," the BEST said.

It said that the BEST bus inspector rushed to the the spot and the incident was recorded at the Kalachowki Police Station as a traffic accident. The BEST Command and Control Centre promptly responded, and the damaged bus was towed back to the Santacruz Depot and during the process traffic was not affected for long.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai BEST BEST Bus Bus Accident mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK