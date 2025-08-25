According to the BEST Command and Control Centre, a minor accident was reported on Monday near Vanvighnaharta Tower in Curry Road area. The incident occurred at around 6:20 am when a bus operating on route number 201 accidentally hit a road divider

No passengers or staff were injured in the accident, the BEST said.

BEST bus crashes into iron fence at curry road in Mumbai, no one injured

A BEST bus on Monday morning crashed into an iron fence installed on the road divider at Curry Road in Mumbai , officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

It said that the bus belonged to the BEST's Santacruz Depot (Mateshwari) and it was travelling from Santacruz Depot towards Prabhodhan Thackeray Udyan Bus Stop in Sewri. However, the bus driver mistakenly took a different route via Lower Parel and Curry Road.

At the time of the incident, the bus driver failed to notice an iron fence placed on the road divider. As a result, the front portion of the bus was damaged when it collided with the divider.

"No passengers or staff were injured in the accident," the BEST said.

It said that the BEST bus inspector rushed to the the spot and the incident was recorded at the Kalachowki Police Station as a traffic accident. The BEST Command and Control Centre promptly responded, and the damaged bus was towed back to the Santacruz Depot and during the process traffic was not affected for long.