Child's body dumped in train toilet bin: Accused held in joint operation after one-kilometre chase

Updated on: 25 August,2025 11:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The suspect, identified as Vikas Vishnudayal, a resident of Shivaan village in Bihar, was tracked down after police received a location alert from Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)

The accused (in blue t-shirt) in police custody after he was arrested on Monday. Pic/Special Arrangement by Shirish Vaktania

In a joint operation conducted by the Surat Crime Branch and Amroli Police on Monday apprehended the accused who had allegedly kidnapped and dumped the body of a child in a trains toilet bin after killing.

The police said that the accused was held following three days of intense efforts.



The suspect, identified as Vikas Vishnudayal, a resident of Shivaan village in Bihar, was tracked down after police received a location alert from Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Acting swiftly, the joint police team launched a pursuit and arrested the accused after a one-kilometre chase in Surat, said a police officer.


According to officials, Vishnudayal had allegedly abducted the minor and later murdered the child, aged around 4-year-old.

Sanitation workers cleaning a toilet on the Kushinagar Express train were shocked to find the body of the boy stuffed inside the dustbin at 1 am on Saturday.

Read More: Body of boy found in garbage bin of train's toilet

The gruesome discovery was made while the train was at platform number 4 of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla. The police had launched a manhunt for the boy’s cousin, Vikas, 26.

According to the police, he kidnapped the minor from Amroli in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday and brought him to Mumbai. He allegedly strangled the boy inside the bathroom of AC coach B2 and dumped the body before fleeing. Blood spatters were also found at the spot. The child’s body was shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital for autopsy.

