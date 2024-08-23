The Assam CM also mentioned that the police arrested more than 20 thousand people on drug-related charges from April 2016 to July 2024, among which around 17 thousand have been released from jail

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Assam Police seized 7,206 kg heroin, 445 kg of brown sugar from April 2016 to July 2024: CM informs Assembly x 00:00

As part of efforts to check drug trafficking, Assam Police seized 7,206 kg heroin and 445 kg of brown sugar from April 2016 to July 2024, state Chief Minister Himanta Sarma informed the Assembly on Thursday. While replying to a question by Asom Gana Parishad MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Chief Minister Dr Sarma, who also holds the Home department portfolio, revealed the quantity of drugs seized by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He informed to the State Assembly that from April 2016 to July 2024, a total of 7205.90 kg of heroin, 444.56 kg of brown sugar, 742.27 kg of opium, 1.302 lakh kg of ganja, 54.14 kg of poppy seed, 771254 capsules, 89.97 lakh tablets, 89 bottles of codsure syrup, 9.107 lakh bottles of Phensedyl cough linctus, 1.49 kg of cocaine, 21.97 kg of syabu crystal methamphetamine, 6.47 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 83.13 kg of morphine, 113 kg of Afing seeds, 59.39 lakh yaba tablets, 412.52 kg of cannabis have been seized by the Assam Police.

The Assam CM also mentioned that the police arrested more than 20 thousand people on drug-related charges from April 2016 to July 2024, among which around 17 thousand have been released from jail. "During this period, 20424 persons have been arrested and out of them 17106 persons have been released from jail," Himanta Biswa added.

The CM further mentioned that between 2011 to 2016,a total of 1334 persons were arrested and out of them 1097 persons were released from jail. The CM also highlighted the efforts of the state government to fight against drugs and to increase awareness among the students and the public, mentioning how the government has conducted various programs on the topic. He also pointed out the new regional Forensic Science Laboratories which have been established in multiple places, including in Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Silchar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever