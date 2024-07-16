BJP will form govt in Jharkhand, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Notably, Jharkhand is among the states where elections will be held later this year

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form a government in Jharkhand, reported news agency ANI.

Notably, Jharkhand is among the states where elections will be held later this year.

"We have to form our government in Jharkhand... We need to change the present government and bring in the BJP's double-engine government. We will definitely win," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma told reporters.

"I am not doing any research work; just see the result of the Lok Sabha election. We got such a good response," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma added, reported ANI.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said that forming Jharkhand as a separate state was a dream of the BJP which was fulfilled by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"In the last 2 decades, Jharkhand could have reached new heights, but due to some reasons, especially in the last 5 years, no promises were fulfilled and the growth of the state was compromised. But a large recovery of cash was made from many leaders in the last 5 years," Thakur said, reported ANI.

He further said that the Jharkhand government has failed and the people are ready to show them the way out.

"The government has failed and the people are ready to show them the way out. You can see UP and Assam as examples of the success of the double-engine government," he added, reported ANI.

On July 8, days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, Soren won the floor test during a special session of the State Assembly. Hemant Soren won the vote of trust with the votes of 45 MLAs in his favour.

Soren had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31. He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

Hemant Soren's return as CM will bolster the JMM, which won three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

In 2019, JMM fought the assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

(With inputs from ANI)