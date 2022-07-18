Assam: Three more Japanese encephalitis deaths pushes toll to 30

One death each was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts. Among the new cases, Nagaon and Jorhat logged the highest with five cases each

Three more deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) were reported in Assam on Monday, pushing the toll to 30, an official report said.

As many as 13 new cases were also detected during the day, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, release said. The total number of JE cases in the state has risen to 183, it added.

One death each was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts. Among the new cases, Nagaon and Jorhat logged the highest with five cases each.

One fresh infection each was reported from Sivasagar, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan, the release said. One new case of JE was detected in the state on Sunday, though no deaths were reported.

All districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE. Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines have been communicated by the NHM to all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral. The state annually records surge in JE cases, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, during this period.

