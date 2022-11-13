×
Assamese artist Pulak Gogoi passes away at 84

Updated on: 13 November,2022 11:08 AM IST  |  Guwahati
Gogoi was suffering from kidney and heart-related ailments and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Pulak Gogoi


Eminent artist and Assamese filmmaker Pulak Gogoi’s tryst with canvas and celluloid ended on Saturday when he died at a government facility in Guwahati following a prolonged illness. He was 84. 


He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Gogoi was suffering from kidney and heart-related ailments and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital. A creative person who shaped the path of modern contemporary art in Assam, Gogoi was born at Jorhat and received his education at the Bandra College of Art.



A prolific artist with the medium of oil and acrylic as his forte, Gogoi’s canvases have been displayed at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata, Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi, Washington Hodges Gallery, and in various galleries of the state and Meghalaya.

Gogoi also made a foray into filmmaking in 1974 and went on to make path-breaking films like Mahimamoyee, Sadari, Sendur, Morom Nadir Gabharu Ghat and Patni. The Assam government honoured him with the ‘Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha’ award in 2017.

