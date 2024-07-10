Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Assembly by polls begin on 13 Assembly seats across 7 states

Assembly by-polls begin on 13 Assembly seats across 7 states

Updated on: 10 July,2024 09:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The polling process that started at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm

Assembly by-polls begin on 13 Assembly seats across 7 states

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Assembly by-polls begin on 13 Assembly seats across 7 states
x
00:00

Polling for the Assembly by-polls has started for 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states: Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.


The polling process that started at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm.


Assembly by-polls are being held in West Bengal's Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI.


Himachal Pradesh

In the Dehra segment of Kangra district, Kamlesh (53) of the Indian National Congress (INC), Hoshyar Singh (57) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Independent candidates Sulekha Devi (59), Arun Ankesh Syal (34) and Advocate Sanjay Sharma (56) are in the fray.

According to the official, Ashish Sharma (37) of BJP, Dr Pushpinder Verma (48) of INC and Independent candidates Pradeep Kumar (58) and Nand Lal Sharma (64) are in the fray from Hamirpur Assembly Constituency, reported ANI.

For the Nalagarh segment, Hardeep Singh Bawa (44) of INC, KL Thakur (64) of BJP, Kishori Lal Sharma (46) of Swabhiman Party and Independent candidates Gurnam Singh (48), Harpreet Singh (36) and Vijay Singh (36) are in the fray, reported ANI.

The Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra assembly segments fell vacant after the Speaker accepted the resignation of three independent MLAs who resigned from the House and joined the BJP.

West Bengal

In Maniktala, BJP has fielded Kalyan Chaubey, who will be contesting against TMC's Supti Pande.In Ranaghat Dakshin, TMC has fielded Mukut Mani Adhikari against the BJP candidate.In Bagdah, TMC has pitted Madhuparna Thakur against the BJP's candidate.In Raiganj, the BJP has fielded Krishna Kalyani as its candidate against TMC candidate, reported ANI.

Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Mohinder Bhagat as the party's candidate for the by-polls on the Jalandhar West assembly seat while the Congress has announced Surinder Kaur as their party's candidate from the constituency, reported ANI.

The seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural's resignation. Angural resigned on March 28. He has been announced as the BJP's candidate from the same seat. Angural had stepped down as AAP MLA after joining BJP along with former AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in March.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news national news news himachal pradesh punjab west bengal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK