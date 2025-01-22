The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora where the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire around 5 pm, Central Railway officials said

Some passengers of Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi. Pic/Screengrab from X

Eleven passengers of the Mumbai-Lucknow Pushpak Express were killed and nine others injured after they alighted due to a fire rumor and were run over by another train passing on the adjacent tracks in Jalgaon district, North Maharashtra, on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The mishap took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations of Bhusawal Division, Central Railway officials said.

After the train crossed Jalgaon station on Wednesday around 5 pm, smoke emitted from the general coach of Pushpak Express.

Due to this, passengers of Pushpak Express pulled the alarm chain and jumped on the track when the Delhi-bound Karnataka Express, which was coming from Bengaluru, ran over them.

Officials fear that the casualties could rise as some of the injured are in a serious condition.

The accident spot is more than 400 km away from Mumbai.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing," a senior railway official told PTI.



"Senior officials are reaching the spot, after which more information will be available," said Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

