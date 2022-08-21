ATC Delhi official tests positive for psychoactive substance, DGCA orders action

As per the guidelines of DGCA, Aviation workers will be tested for psychoactive substances such as amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates, and benzodiazepine and any positive test will have to be reported to the DGCA within 24 hours

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the removal of an official of Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance on Sunday.

A senior DGCA official informed that an official of ATC Delhi was found under influence of a psychoactive substance. An inquiry was ordered into the incident. The medical reports have confirmed that he was under influence of a psychoactive substance. He has been immediately removed from duty.

As per the guidelines of DGCA, Aviation workers will be tested for psychoactive substances such as amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates, and benzodiazepine and any positive test will have to be reported to the DGCA within 24 hours.

