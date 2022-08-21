IndiGo flight suffers 'false cargo smoke warning'; DGCA to probe incident

After arrival at Kolkata airport, inspections were carried out in the Airbus aircraft and the 'warning was confirmed as spurious', IndiGo said on Sunday

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata suffered a "false cargo smoke warning" before landing on Sunday and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident.

After arrival at Kolkata airport, inspections were carried out in the Airbus aircraft and the "warning was confirmed as spurious", IndiGo said on Sunday.

According to its statement issued on Sunday evening, necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress.

A senior official said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be probing the incident.

The "false cargo smoke warning" happened on flight 6E-2513 (VT-IJA) and landing was prioritised at Kolkata airport and the pilot followed the standard operating procedure, IndiGo said in the statement.

In the past few months, there have been instances involving various airlines facing technical issues.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline and had a market share of 58.8 per cent in July.

