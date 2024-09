The decision was made after a legislative party meeting held on Tuesday.

Atishi. File Pic

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi will be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, party sources told news agency PTI. The decision was made after a legislative party meeting held on Tuesday.

"The name of the new CM will be announced at 12 noon today after the legislative party meeting," a party functionary had previously told the news agency.

This is breaking news, further details awaited