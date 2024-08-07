Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the lieutenant governor saying cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the city government's Independence Day function on August 15, the AAP said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Kejriwal has written to (Lieutenant Governor V K) Saxena from jail saying that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15," the AAP said, reported PTI.

Every year, the Delhi government's Independence Day function is held at Chhatrasal Stadium and Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Excise Policy matter. The court stated that the arrest was not without justifiable reason.

Regarding the bail application, the court has given Kejriwal the option to approach the trial court for further relief.

India will celebrate 77 years of Independence with 'Amrit Mahotsav' on August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, BSES issued an advisory on kite flying, urging people to avoid using metal or metal-coated manjha to ensure safe celebrations.

According to a BSES official, "Each year, numerous power disruptions and equipment damage incidents are reported due to metal-coated manjha. With the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, there is an expected increase in kite-flying activities, potentially leading to more incidents."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag at Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day on August 15.

Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected a new five-storey school, which is being constructed to accommodate eight thousand students in north-east Delhi and also directed the officials to complete the remaining work within a month.

During an inspection, Atishi, accompanied by local MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, praised the school's infrastructure and said, "The building of this magnificent new school is no less than the building of any international university."

She said the Kejriwal government's latest educational endeavor, a state-of-the-art, five-storey school in Sundar Nagari, is on the verge of completion, adding the new facility, designed to accommodate 8,000 students, promises to become a hub of world-class education amidst the densely populated North-East Delhi.

Atishi also emphasised the school's role in providing top-tier education to the children of the area's poorest families, aligning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision.

