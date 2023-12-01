Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC fines 77 for open burning of waste in H-West
Mumbai: BEST seeks Rs 3,000 crore BMC aid for new buses
Mumbai: FOB to ease crowding at Kanjurmarg; to be ready in a month
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge girder to be launched on Saturday night
Commuters in Mumbai say, 'Need escalator at Himalaya FOB soon'
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Atishi writes to Centre flagging irregularities in 12 DU colleges funded by Delhi govt

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges funded by Delhi govt

Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:13 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She suggested that the 12 colleges can be merged and brought under the Delhi government or the Centre may take their full control and in that case, the Delhi government will stop allocating funds to them

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges funded by Delhi govt

Delhi Education Minister Atishi. File Pic

Listen to this article
Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges funded by Delhi govt
x
00:00

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to the Centre flagging "irregularities" in 12 colleges of the Delhi University that are funded by the city government.


In her letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, she said, "The Delhi government has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer."


"Since these colleges are directly affiliated with DU, they're not answerable to the Delhi government for the judicious utilisation of funds," she said.


She suggested that the 12 colleges can be merged and brought under the Delhi government or the Centre may take their full control and in that case, the Delhi government will stop allocating funds to them.

There was no immediate reaction from the university on the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK