Delhi could face severe water crisis as funds not released to DJB: Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday said there could be a severe water crisis in the national capital since funds have not been released to the DJB, reported news agency PTI.

She requested LG V K Saxena to intervene in the matter, reported PTI.

The minister alleged that despite written directions from her, who also holds the finance portfolio, funds were not released to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), reported PTI.

"There could be a severe water crisis in the national capital. There are no funds to carry out routine work and paying salaries. The contractors have refused to carry out work. This could lead to a severe water crisis in Delhi, overflowing sewers and dirty water," she said, reported PTI.

She also claimed that funds were not released by the Finance Department on the directions of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, reported PTI.

There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary's office or the Finance Department, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on November 16 advised students not to surrender to societal pressure and to take independent decisions, reported PTI.

In her address at the 10th convocation ceremony of Delhi Technological University (DTU), she asked students to remember their responsibility towards the country and help make India a leading economy, reported PTI.

"Students graduating today must remember three things during this transition phase of their life. They must make their decisions independently, be responsible towards parents who dedicated their lives to make them successful, and the country that facilitated their high-quality education," she said, reported PTI.

The convocation ceremony was also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and DRDO scientist Suma Varughese, reported PTI.

A total of 3,620 students were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony, reported PTI.

Earlier, Atishi inaugurated two new state-of-the-art academic blocks at the Delhi Technological University, reported PTI.

The newly inaugurated blocks are each eight-storeyed and equipped with "world-class modern facilities", Atishi said, reported PTI.

These academic blocks will serve as an example where the students will have all the necessary amenities to help shape their careers, she added, reported PTI.

"Our technical education institutions should lead in the fields of research and innovation," she said, reported PTI.

The new academic blocks at DTU feature 36 modern labs, 67 lecture rooms, classrooms, faculty rooms and conference rooms, the minister said and added these facilities can accommodate more than 5,200 students at a time, reported PTI.

Additionally, the academic blocks are eco-friendly, equipped with rooftop solar panels, a modular rainwater harvesting system and a connecting sky ramp, Atishi added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)