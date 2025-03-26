Superintendent of Police (SP) Auraiya Abhijeet R Shankar stated that the police were informed about an injured person on March 19. Upon arriving at the scene they quickly transported the injured person, later identified as Dilip Yadav, to the hospital.

Auraiya murder case: Family members of the accused want justice for victim

In a major development in the Auriaya murder case, the brother of the woman involved in the killings has demanded justice for the victim. The brother stressed that the accused should be punished, regardless of her connection to the family.



Speaking to ANI, he said, "...Those who are the culprit should be punished. If my sister is involved, then she should be punished too...Our family is not involved in this..."



Meanwhile, the sister of the man involved in the Auraiya murder case has also demanded justice for the victim, asserting that if her brother is found guilty, he should be punished and sent to jail



"If my brother is involved in this, then arrest him...He should be sent to jail..." she told ANI.



On Monday, UP Police stated that a man was murdered by contract killers hired by his wife and her lover in Auraiya district.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries, prompting the police to file a murder case against an unknown person.



"... The police received information about an injured person on 19 March. On receiving information, the police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. The victim had been identified as Dilip Yadav... After the person died during treatment, a murder case was registered against an unknown person", R Shankar told ANI on Monday.



The police launched an investigation into the accident and identified a suspect from the cameras installed near Ramj Nagar and deployed teams to look after him. He was arrested on Monday along with his aide. Later after the investigation, it was revealed that the accomplice, Anurag Yadav, had been in a relationship with Dilip's wife, Pragati, for the past four years, as informed by the Auraiya SP.



The police further disclosed that Anurag planned the whole murder on Pragati's instructions and had a deal worth Rs 2 lakh for committing the murder. Efforts are underway to find other individuals involved in the case.



"As part of the cameras installed in Operation Trinetra, we identified one person, Ramji Nagar. We deployed teams to look for him and today he and his aide have been arrested. We also found that another aide of the two arrested people, Anurag Yadav, was in a relationship with deceased Dilip Yadav's wife, Pragati Yadav, for the last four years. It was also found that Anurag Yadav planned the whole murder on instructions of Pragati Yadav... Anurag had a deal with Ramji Nagar at a cost of Rs 2 lakhs... We are looking for others involved in the conspiracy...", Shankar said. (ANI)





(With ANI inputs)