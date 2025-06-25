In 2019, Shukla began a year-long intensive training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City, Moscow, where he honed the skills that would shape his future. On February 27, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced him as one of India’s elite astronauts preparing for Gaganyaan

Group Captain Shukla will pilot a team including Whitson and Mission specialists, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. Pic/ AFP

Listen to this article Axiom-4 mission: Who is Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut going to space today x 00:00

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who will pilot the Axiom-4 mission, is one of the four astronauts selected for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission.

Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shukla was commissioned into the Indian Air Force’s fighter wing in June 2006. A seasoned combat leader and accomplished test pilot, he has logged an impressive 2,000 flying hours on various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

In 2019, Shukla began a year-long intensive training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City, Moscow, where he honed the skills that would shape his future. On February 27, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced him as one of India’s elite astronauts preparing for Gaganyaan — the nation’s maiden crewed spaceflight — set to launch in 2025, reported news agency ANI.

"The way this worked out for me was that probably a week before we arrived at Axiom was the time I came to know that I would be going. I was extremely excited to be here. I was very, very happy, because this was a possibility for me to fly to space. You do not know how to respond to such things," said Group Captain Shukla in a YouTube video posted by the Ax-4 mission.

Peggy Whitson, Mission Commander Axiom-4 said Shukla has great operational capabilities.

"For me, having him as my pilot in the Dragon capsule is great. He already has that operational savvy, you know, he is just wicked smart when it comes to spacecraft technologies," she said, reported news agency ANI.

Group Captain Shukla will pilot a team including Whitson and Mission specialists, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

"The team that I am flying with on this mission is fantastic. I do feel that, you know, I have exceptional crewmates. I will have these crew members for this one flight, but post this mission, these are going to be my friends for life," Group Captain Shukla said, reported news agency ANI.

Shukla's mission is going to inspire an entire generation of young people, just like Rakesh Sharma's mission did all those years back.

"It has been an amazing journey. These are moments that really tell you that you are getting to be a part of something that is much larger than yourself. I can only say how extremely fortunate I am to be a part of this. It is my sincere endeavour through my mission to inspire an entire generation back home in the country. I want to use this opportunity to ignite curiosity among kids. Even if this story, my story, is able to change one life, it would be a huge success for me," Group Captain Shukla said.

As Axiom-4 takes flight from the Kennedy Centre it will mark a milestone for India's tryst with space.

(With ANI inputs)