Ayodhya: Man throws acid at woman after marriage called off

Updated on: 11 July,2023 06:34 PM IST  |  Ayodhya
mid-day online correspondent

A 25-year-old man allegedly threw acid at a woman here in the Haiderganj area of the city after his marriage with her was called off, police said on Tuesday.

Ayodhya: Man throws acid at woman after marriage called off

Representational picture

Ayodhya: Man throws acid at woman after marriage called off
A 25-year-old man allegedly threw acid at a woman in the Haiderganj area of the Ayodhya city after his marriage with her was called off, PTI reported quoting police said.


The woman has been referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre in critical condition and the man has been arrested, police said.


The man went to the 20-year-old woman's house late Monday night and threw acid at her while she was asleep, police said.


Inspector General Ayodhya Range Pravin Kumar said Rajkaran Sharma was known to the victim and her family and lived in an area under the Inayat Nagar Police Station.

He was miffed that his marriage with the woman was called off. The reason why it happened was not specified.

"We will file the chargesheet in the court in two days and within 15 to 20 days we will get the guilty punished," the IG added. (PTI)

