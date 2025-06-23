Authorities have issued a travel advisory after a landslide blocked the Badrinath highway near Bhanerpani due to continuous rain. Efforts to clear the road face delays as stones keep falling. This comes days after a Kedarnath-bound helicopter crash killed 7 people. The AAIB and DGCA are investigating, with tighter checks on chopper services.

Amid the rising concerns of landslides at the Badrinath route, Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, and Chardham Police Control Room have informed the tourists and devotees about the blockage of the Badrinath National Highway near Bhanerpani, Pipalkoti.

Due to heavy and continuous rainfall since Sunday, the Badrinath highway has been blocked. It has been reported that work to open the road is underway and will be done as soon as possible. Moreover, it has also come to light that while clearing the highway, the team faces problems as stones continuously fall, hindering the work to reopen the route.

Taking to its official X account, the Chamoli police wrote, "Due to continuous rain since late night, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked near #Bhanerpani (Pipalkoti). The work to open it is going on.

बद्रीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर भनेरपानी ( पीपलकोटी) के पास पुन: पहाडी से मलबा आने के कारण मार्ग अवरुद्ध हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/POY67rWQPk — Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) June 23, 2025

With the continuous falling of stones from the hill, the work of opening the road is being hindered. Also, the Chardham Police Control Room informed the passengers about the incident and urged them to be patient.

Considering the safety of the passengers a top priority, they have also provided helpline numbers in case of an emergency.

The tweet said, "Passengers are requested to please maintain patience. Helpline number 0135-2714484. Contact 9897846203."

Earlier, on June 15, 2025, seven people, including a pilot on board a helicopter that crashed near the forested area of Gaurikund in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, died on the spot, as per the State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF).

The Aryan Aviation Helicopter was flying to Guptkashi from the Kedarnath Dham when it crashed at 5:30 am. The deceased have been identified as Captain Rajbir Singh Chauhan (39), resident of Jaipur; Vikram Rawat (47), a Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee representative and resident of Rasi; Vinod Devi (66), resident of Uttar Pradesh; Trishti Singh (19), resident of Uttar Pradesh; Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), resident of Gujarat; Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal; and Kashi (2), resident of Maharashtra.

As soon as the authorities were informed about the incident, rescue teams were immediately dispatched under the direction of SDRF Commander Arpan Yadav.

The incident spot was located in a very inaccessible and dense forest area, where a fast-paced and coordinated rescue operation was carried out by the joint teams of SDRF, NDRF, and local police. Various rescue teams worked in inclement weather to retrieve the bodies of the deceased. Furthermore, the bodies will be brought down to the road by the SDRF team.

Furthermore, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual high-level meeting with senior officials from the CM's residence after the helicopter crash, addressing that incidents like these do not happen again. Also, the State Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Secretary, UCADA CEO, Garhwal Commissioner and other senior officials were present in the high-level meeting, chaired by the honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

It has also been reported by ANI that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated. The DGCA further said that, in light of the crash, the frequency of helicopter operations at Char Dham would be reduced as a precautionary measure. Enhanced surveillance and operational reviews were also carried out by DGCA.

