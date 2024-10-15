Police authorities reported that 30 rioters have been taken into custody so far, and efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused involved

Police personnel deployed to maintain law & order in a violence-affected area, a day after a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, October 14. (Pic/PTI)

The district of Bahraich remains under tight security measures following violent clashes that broke out during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday in the Mahasi locality under Hardi police station limits, reported news agency ANI.

In light of the unrest, all shops and commercial establishments in the area remain shut even after two days.

The violence was triggered when a confrontation occurred between two communities during the procession in Mahasi’s Maharajganj area.

As tensions escalated, a man was shot dead, which led to widespread protests on Monday. Protesters set fire to shops and other properties, leading police to fire tear gas shells and lathicharge.

Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh criticised the government for its handling of the violence.

Ajai Rai, President of Congress Uttar Pradesh, accused the government of “harassing” a community and failing to act effectively.

"The entire government has failed; the government should immediately stop the arson that happened there. A community is being harassed there. Only a show is being made there, in reality, nothing (action) is being done," Ajay Rai told ANI.

Similarly, MP ET Muhammed Basheer, MP from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), expressed his concerns about the “lawlessness” in Uttar Pradesh. Bashir told ANI that such situations are arising due to the “wrongdoings” of the Uttar Pradesh government.

"I feel extremely sorry to hear about this...tension still prevails...lawlessness is prevailing there (UP). The main reason is that the government is miserably failing to control this kind of thing. On the other hand, because of the wrongdoings of the government, such situations are arising," Basheer told ANI.

"Every day we get sad stories from UP. The government approach is instrumental in creating this kind of mistrust between communities. Let a very comprehensive inquiry take place and the culprits should be brought before the law. The government should control these types of things or else they are encouraging such incidents," he added.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla, provided details about the incident, "In Mahasi's Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a mosque through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired on him and thereafter a tense situation arose."

Police authorities reported that 30 rioters have been taken into custody so far, and efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused involved.

(With inputs from ANI)