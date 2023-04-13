Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

Baisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 14; also known as Vaisakhi, this is also celebrated as a harvest festival
Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is an important festival celebrated in the northern Indian state of Punjab and other parts of the country. This day marks the beginning of the New Year. Baisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 14. Also known as Vaisakhi, this is also celebrated as a harvest festival.
The day marks the anniversary of the founding of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities. To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in nagar kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees.
Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate Baisakhi.
- I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.
- May the spirit of Baisakhi fill your heart with joy and positivity.
- On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.
- May the harvest festival bring good fortune and prosperity in your life.
- May Waheguru shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. I hope this festival brings the best growth in you. Happy Baisakhi.
- May this Baisakhi bring you immense joy and happiness. May the harvest season be bountiful and may your lives be filled with prosperity.
- May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours! Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi.
- On this auspicious day of Baisakhi, I wish you all good health, wealth and success in all your endeavours. May the blessings of Waheguru be with you always.