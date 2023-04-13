Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

Baisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 14; also known as Vaisakhi, this is also celebrated as a harvest festival

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is an important festival celebrated in the northern Indian state of Punjab and other parts of the country. This day marks the beginning of the New Year. Baisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 14. Also known as Vaisakhi, this is also celebrated as a harvest festival.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities. To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in nagar kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate Baisakhi.