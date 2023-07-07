Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The CBI on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said

Balasore train crash

Balasore accident: CBI makes first arrests, 3 railway staff held
The CBI on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said.


The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials said.


The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), they said.


The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed -- 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

