During his visit to Bangladesh, he told the media that India desires 'positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship' with its neighbour

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus during a meeting, in Dhaka, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Bangladesh has assured action against perpetrators of violence concerning minorities, Foreign Secretary tells parliamentary panel x 00:00

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday briefed members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship' and conveyed that the neighbouring country has assured action against perpetrators of violence against minorities, sources said, according to ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

They added that Misri, who visited Dhaka on Monday, provided a detailed briefing on Bangladesh.

The Foreign Secretary is learnt to have told the committee that, contrary to media reports, the Muhammad Yunus administration did not discuss reviewing any agreements with India.

According to ANI, its sources said that most members, cutting across party lines, enquired about former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Misri told the media that India desires "positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship" and that the relationship is "people-centric".

During his conversation with the reporters in Dhaka, the Foreign Secretary informed that he had a "frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views" with his interlocutors and discussed the entire gamut of issues in the "extremely important bilateral relationship".

First high-level visit from India after Sheikh Hasina was deposed as PM

He also raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials, ANI said.

"We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties... I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority," Misri told reporters in Dhaka.

Further, he highlighted India's support for a "democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh".

During the visit, Misri called on the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Dr Muhammad Yunus, and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

He held Foreign Office Consultations with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Jashim Uddin.

It was the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since the Sheikh Hasina government was deposed in August this year and the taking over of the interim government, led by Yunus.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by radical elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples. The arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong led to protests worldwide.

On November 26, India had raised deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

New Delhi had also urged the authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

(With ANI inputs)