Organisers of the event demanded that US companies stop buying garments from Bangladesh, which is heavily dependent on its exports to the US

The protest near the US Capitol. Pic/X/@HinduAction

Listen to this article Hindus march to US Capitol against violence in Bangladesh x 00:00

A large number of Indian Americans held a march from the White House to the US Capitol over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Raising slogans like ‘We want Justice’ and ‘Protect Hindus’ the peaceful demonstrators urged the Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration to ask the new government in Bangladesh to take steps to protect Hindus but also take action against those responsible for the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers of the event demanded that US companies stop buying garments from Bangladesh, which is heavily dependent on its exports to the US. “This march is not just a cry for justice; it is a demand for accountability,” said Utsav Chakrabarti, from HinduACTion—one of the organisers.

“Hindus are being targeted, their temples are being burnt down and destroyed. Their houses are being looted. The community around the world is extremely worried about it. So, people are trying to make sure that the White House and people in America are aware of what’s going on in Bangladesh,” Chakrabarti said. There were also demands at the protest for arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Das to be released.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever