Shimla: Hindu outfits protest atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh

Amid the ongoing tensions in Bangladesh concerning minorities, the Hindu outfits on Saturday protested against the atrocities being committed against minorities in the neighbouring country. The protestors raised slogans "Hosh main aao, hosh main aao" and their banner read, "Save Bangladeshi Hindus" and "Stop Atrocities on Hindus".

A protestor expressed his concern over the ongoing violence in Bangladesh against minorities, saying that Hindus were being killed and the temples were being attacked. He appealed to the Indian government along with the United Nations to intervene.

"The whole world is watching the atrocities on the Hindus in Bangladesh. Hindus are being killed, raped and our temples are being attacked...We demand the UN, Indian government and Human Rights organisations to intervene in this matter..." the protestor told ANI.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Ravindra Puri expressed discontent over the atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Indian government to immediately intervene in the matter and take action.

"When we see the scenario of Bangladesh, we feel sad. Two days ago several saints came to me and said that we should take out a procession, but I said that this is not possible right now. So soon we will organise a meeting and will request the Home Minister to interfere in the matter of Bangladesh and take some action as soon as possible. The law and order there is in a worse condition. The Indian government should immediately intervene in the matter and take some action," Mahant Ravindra Puri said.

He further said that the members of the Akhada Parishad were very distressed after getting news of minority women being sexually assaulted. Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said that the central government should do something about the atrocities being committed against the Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray said, "What is the central government doing? They are trying to induce riots here, but are not doing anything about the situation in Bangladesh. Indira Gandhi did something and now the central government should do something about the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on December 9 and meet his counterpart there, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Misri will lead the Foreign Office Consultations with Bangladesh and attend several other meetings during his visit. This comes amid strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka following reports of multiple attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, under the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

