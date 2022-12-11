Breaking News
Basavaraj Bommai says Amit Shah to negotiate Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

Updated on: 11 December,2022 10:00 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Talking to reporters in the Assembly on Saturday, he said selected MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Shah on Monday

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. File Pic


In a major development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the BJP government at the Centre will negotiate between Karnataka and Maharashtra on the border dispute. A meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held on December 14 or 15, over the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, said Bommai.


Talking to reporters in the Assembly on Saturday, he said selected MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Shah on Monday. “Shah has said he will be called when required. The stand and the ground reality had been explained to him and it will be clarified once again when we meet him personally,” he said.



Bommai said an all-party meeting will be held to discuss this issue and he had spoken informally with former CM HD Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah. The meeting date will be fixed in consultation with them.

A delegation of legislators from Maharashtra had met Shah on Friday and sought his intervention in connection with the border dispute with Karnataka. The Supreme Court is also likely to take the matter of maintainability on the border dispute anytime.

