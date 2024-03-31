LS elections 2024: Battle for Baramati a BJP ploy to politically 'finish off' Sharad Pawar: Supriya Sule

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati constituency against sitting MP Supriya Sule

Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule. File Pic

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule on Sunday alleged that the fight between her and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in Baramati constituency is a design of the BJP to politically finish off NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

For the unversed, after the split of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the fight between Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP is at its peak for Baramati constituency. Baramati is the hometown and political bastion of the Pawar family. While, Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar is the sitting MP from Baramati, her cousin and Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar is MLA from Baramati.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Supriya Sule. The fight is within the Pawar's to claim the Pune district's Baramati constituency. Ajit Pawar-led NCP is alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after split the from Sharad Pawar.

While, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is in alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. They are also part of INDIA bloc. Sule said the intra-family duel in the Lok Sabha polls will not waver her respect for Sunetra Pawar.

Speaking to PTI, Sule said Sunetra Pawar is the wife of her 'elder brother and the elder sister-in-law is considered as mother'. "So this ploy (to pit Sunetra against Sule) is against the Pawar family and Maharashtra. The BJP wants to finish off Pawar Saheb. I am not saying this. A senior BJP leader made such a remark after visiting Baramati," Sule said.

"The BJP does not have capable candidates so it has resorted to this dirty politics", she said. "The move to nominate Sunetra Pawar shows it is not for development. It is a fight only to finish off Pawar saheb", Sule added, reported PTI.

Sunetra Pawar (60) has commenced her election campaign soon after her candidature announcement. While, Sule (54) and Sharad Pawar (83) has also been touring the constituency and holding meetings with various groups to leave nothing for chance.

Baramati will go for voting on May 7. Elections for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

