Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks: PM Modi at Meerut rally

PM Modi. File Pic

Lashing out at the opposition INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the attacks on him will not stop the fight against corruption and action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their status. Modi was addressing a rally in Meerut, his first rally in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"When Modi is fighting the battle against corruption with full strength, these people have formed the INDI alliance. They think they will intimidate Modi, but for me, my Bharat is my family and I am taking steps to protect it from the corrupt," the PM said, reported PTI.

In PM Modi's Meerut rally ahead of the elections, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini and actor-turned politician Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame, who is the BJP candidate in the Meerut Lok Sabha seat, were also present at the rally.

Modi's counter came after the INDIA bloc leaders held the 'Lok Tantra bachao' rally in New Delhi earlier on Sunday. The rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi was in support of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren, who are arrested on graft charges. The INDIA bloc leaders accused the prime minister of adopting dictatorial policies.

In the INDIA bloc rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi for 'fixing' Lok Sabha elections, like umpires and players are done during 'match-fixing' in cricket. The BJP is raising the slogans of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, but without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying the media, they can't cross even 180 seats, Gandhi claimed at the rally.

As per PTI report, PM Modi also said that some people are rattled because he is taking action against corruption. "I am fighting a big battle to save my country from the corrupt. That is why they are behind bars today and not getting bail even from the Supreme Court," Modi said

"The election is a fight between two camps. On one side you have the NDA committed to eradicating corruption, on the other side is the INDI Alliance focused on protecting corrupt leaders. You (voters) have to decide whether corruption should be removed or not," PM Modi said at the rally in Meerut.

