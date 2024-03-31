In the INDIA bloc rally organised ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Tejaswi, Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav among others were present

Uddhav Thackeray at INDIA bloc rally in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP of inducting leaders once accused for corruption and called the BJP leaders 'thugs'. "People in BJP are corrupt individuals, they are thugs," Thackeray said addressing the INDIA bloc rally, reported news wire PTI.

The INDIA bloc had on Sunday organised the 'Lok Tantra bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Thackeray asserted that there is a "need to bring a coalition government" in the country.

As per PTI report, Thackeray emphasized the necessity of transitioning to a coalition government. "Now, their (BJP's) dream is of crossing 400 (seats). It is time that one party and one person's government have to go because it has become dangereous for the country. We need to bring a coalition government now," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray also said, "We (INDIA bloc leaders) are not here for the election campaign, we are here to protect democracy. BJP washed the people who they once alleged of corruption. They washed them in a washing machine and made them clean and invited them to join BJP. How can a party full of corrupts run the government?"

Meanwhile, speaking at the rally Rahul Gandhi alleged the PM Modi for fixing the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is raising the slogans of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, but without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying the media, they can't cross even 180 seats, Gandhi claimed. He asserted that BJP government has frozen the bank accounts of the biggest opposition party in the country (Congress) just ahead of elections.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other INDIA bloc leaders were present at the rally in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

While, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren were also present at the rally.

(With PTI inputs)