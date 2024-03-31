AAP keen on show of strength, 1 lakh to arrive at maha rally

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

INDIA bloc to join, to protest ‘autocratic’ government

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspects the preparations ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Maha Rally’ to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Pic/PTI

AAP is expecting more than one lakh people from Punjab to participate in the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi on Sunday, said a senior party leader on Saturday. The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a Maha rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to “safeguard” the country’s interests and democracy, the Aam Aadmi Party had earlier said.


The rally was announced after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-linked 
money-laundering case. From Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann, cabinet ministers and MLAs will participate in the rally. AAP Punjab state unit working president Budh Ram said, “We have set a target of 1.25 lakh people from Punjab to participate in the protest.”


All the MLAs had held outreach programmes in their respective assembly constituencies to ensure maximum participation of people in the rally. Party workers were deputed to mobilise people for the Sunday rally. “People have anger against the arrest of Kejriwal ji which is the handiwork of the Modi government and they are eager to participate in the rally,” said Ram, who is the MLA from Budhlada.


He said that most people from the state are reaching Delhi by train. Many people will also go using their personal vehicles, he further said. AAP Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, who has reached the national capital, asked people to reach Ramlila Maidan in a large number to register their protest against the “autocratic” government as he targeted the BJP-led Centre.

“To save democracy in India, all the Constitution-loving forces are gathering in the historic Ramlila Maidan of Delhi, the birthplace of @AamAadmiParty. We request all the lovers of our great nation to attend in large numbers at 10 am on Sunday,” said Kang.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

