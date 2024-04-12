Beijing: Stability key for India-China relations

China was responding to PM’s remarks on addressing border issue urgently

China on Thursday said that “sound and stable ties” serve the common interests of China and India as it reacted to PM Modi’s remarks that for New Delhi, ties with Beijing are important and the prolonged situation at the borders should be addressed urgently.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, which described India’s rise as “unstoppable”, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.

“China has noted the remarks by the prime minister,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media. “We believe that sound and stable China, India relations serve the common interests of both sides and are conducive to peace and development of the region and beyond,” she said.

Modi’s response feeble: Congress

The Congress on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “ineffective and feeble” response to China for its border transgressions, and demanded that he apologises to 140 crore Indians for his June 2020 statement that no one has entered India nor has anyone occupied any post. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that in his interview to Newsweek magazine, “the Prime Minister was at his cowardly worst”.

Why are borders shrinking: Akhilesh

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led central government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wondered why the country’s borders were shrinking and how free was its press. Yadav attended the special prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah here on Eid-ul-Fitr and greeted people on the occasion.

