Breaking News
Clean-up marshals promoted to three more wards!
Cracks surface on Coastal Road pedestrian underpass
Mumbai: Scamsters trying to dupe school stopped in tracks
Jamtara gang hires Bihar villagers to split phishing load
Amber Dalal confesses mistakes to EOW amid investor fraud allegations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Beijing Stability key for India China relations
<< Back to Elections 2024

Beijing: Stability key for India-China relations

Updated on: 12 April,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

China was responding to PM’s remarks on addressing border issue urgently

Beijing: Stability key for India-China relations

Modi had said for India, relationship with China is important. File pic

Listen to this article
Beijing: Stability key for India-China relations
x
00:00

China on Thursday said that “sound and stable ties” serve the common interests of China and India as it reacted to PM Modi’s remarks that for New Delhi, ties with Beijing are important and the prolonged situation at the borders should be addressed urgently.


In an interview with Newsweek magazine, which described India’s rise as “unstoppable”, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.


“China has noted the remarks by the prime minister,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media. “We believe that sound and stable China, India relations serve the common interests of both sides and are conducive to peace and development of the region and beyond,” she said.


Modi’s response feeble: Congress

The Congress on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “ineffective and feeble” response to China for its border transgressions, and demanded that he apologises to 140 crore Indians for his June 2020 statement that no one has entered India nor has anyone occupied any post. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that in his interview to Newsweek magazine, “the Prime Minister was at his cowardly worst”.

Why are borders shrinking: Akhilesh

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led central government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wondered why the country’s borders were shrinking and how free was its press. Yadav attended the special prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah here on Eid-ul-Fitr and greeted people on the occasion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

china india narendra modi PM Modi samajwadi party akhilesh yadav beijing world news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK